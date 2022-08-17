Swara Bhasker has nine lives

Bhasker gears up to play nine characters in Mrs Falani, an anthology focusing on women’s aspirations

Swara Bhasker

Many will tell you that the biggest joy of being an actor is being able to experience myriad lives through the different characters they play. Imagine Swara Bhasker’s joy then as the anthology, Mrs Falani, came her way. The film, to be directed by Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma, is a compilation of nine short stories that sees the actor essay a distinct character in each.

For Bhasker, it is a matter of pride and happiness. “I never imagined that I would work in a film where I would essay nine interesting characters. I am sure people will love each of my parts,” she beams. Doing multiple roles is a rare feat in Hindi cinema. The late Sanjeev Kumar had famously played nine characters in Naya Din Nai Raat (1974), while Priyanka Chopra essayed 12 roles in the 2009 offering, What’s Your Rashee?

Madhukar Verma and Manish Kishore

Through the short stories, the director duo aim to focus on women’s aspirations that often remain unfulfilled. “The movie is not about social issues; we are not talking about dowry or domestic violence. Instead, we are focusing on women’s struggles to fulfil their suppressed dreams. For instance, one story revolves around a woman who doesn’t have a bathroom, and how it impacts her when she sees an ad where another woman is enjoying the comforts of a luxurious bathroom,” says Kishore. Another story revolves around a small-town college girl who hopes to buy a blouse similar to what Jaya Prada wears in a hit song. Kishore adds, “It’s about women realising their dreams because they have a right to them. Initially, we thought of taking nine different actresses. But while writing it, we could only think of Swara in each story.”

While the short stories have been written by Shweta Ruby, Kishore and Verma have developed the screenplay. Kishore — who previously wrote Sharman Joshi-starrer Kaashi: In Search Of Ganga (2018) — intends to take the film on floors by October. It will be shot across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. “Swara will have to look different in each role. The team is working on her distinct looks.”

