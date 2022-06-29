Breaking News
Ahead of Maha floor test, BJP demands protection for rebel MLAs
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Actor Swara Bhasker receives death threat Mumbai cops launch probe

Actor Swara Bhasker receives death threat; Mumbai cops launch probe

Updated on: 29 June,2022 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova

Actor Swara Bhasker receives death threat; Mumbai cops launch probe

Swara Bhaskar. File pic


Actor Swara Bhasker has received a death threat in a letter following which Mumbai police have launched an investigation, an official said on Wednesday.

The letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova, he said.




After receiving the letter, Swara Bhasker approached Versova police station two days back and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, an official said.


Also read: Maharashtra: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar receives death threat letter

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons," he said adding that the investigation is on.

The letter, written in Hindi, mentions that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK