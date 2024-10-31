Tabu stunned on the red carpet of the New York premiere of her upcoming show 'Dune: Prophecy'. She wore a a special outfit by Indian designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Actress Tabu recently flew to New York for the much-anticipated premiere of HBO’s 'Dune: Prophecy', based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune: The Sisterhood. Known for her powerful performances across Hindi and regional films, as well as her impeccable fashion sense, Tabu made an unforgettable appearance at the grand premiere on October 30.

Tabu stuns in a one-of-a-kind look at Dune: Prophecy

As the event approached, fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaited her red carpet-look. Tabu did not disappoint, gracing the red carpet in a breathtaking black ensemble designed by the renowned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was a unique couture creation that reinterprets the classic Angrakha. It showcases the revival of Abu Sandeep's iconic 'Crushed Silk' collection. Crafted from pure Khadi silk, it boasts a crushed texture achieved through a signature artisanal technique, perfected over thirty-eight years ago. Her stunning appearance left everyone in awe, and fans are now more excited than ever to see her in Dune: Prophecy.

Talking about her outfit on the red carpet, Tabu said, "It's a custom-made dress. It's taken like a month to create. It's by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The most celebrated designers in India. I love them."

About Tabu's role in Dune: Prophecy

Tabu will be seen in a recurring role in the series that serves as the prequel to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune', which was released in 2021. The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood', reports 'Variety'. It is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The official logline says, "Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune', created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

As per 'Variety', Tabu will be seen in the role of Sister Francesca. The character is described as "strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital".

'Dune: Prophecy' will also star: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. The series has had a long road to the screen, including multiple showrunner changes and a creative reset in 2023.