Taylor Swift drops selfie with Prince William, his kids after Eras Tour Wembley show

Picture Courtesy/Taylor Swift's Instagram account

Taylor Swift added a touch of royalty to her Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium, where she was joined backstage by Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Following her performance on Friday, Swift took to her Instagram account and dropped a group selfie with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the royal family, celebrating Prince William's 42nd birthday.

Along with the group selfie, Swift wrote a caption that read, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," marking the special occasion.

Prince William reciprocated the sentiment with another photo of the group, thanking Taylor Swift for a memorable evening.

As per Deadline, Swift was earlier welcomed to London with a traditional Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where soldiers performed her hit song 'Shake It Off.'

The Royal family shared a video of the ceremony, humorously titled 'Changing of the Guard (Taylor's Version),' before reportedly watching Swift's show from a private box. The audience of 89,000 included celebrities such as Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, actress Salma Hayek, model Cara Delevingne, opposition leader Keir Starmer, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

During her performance, Swift debuted 'The Black Dog,' a bonus track from Tortured Poets Department, which is rumoured to reference a London pub frequented by her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

