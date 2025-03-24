Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Taylor Swift ends 100 Day Instagram hiatus for BFF Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift ends 100-Day Instagram hiatus for BFF Selena Gomez

Updated on: 25 March,2025 10:25 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Taylor Swift is back online after 100 days of hiatus, to shower love on her best friend Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco's new album “I Said I Love You First"

Taylor Swift ends 100-Day Instagram hiatus for BFF Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Listen to this article
Taylor Swift ends 100-Day Instagram hiatus for BFF Selena Gomez
x
00:00

After 100 days away from Instagram, Taylor Swift is back online--and she's here to shower love on her best friend Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco's new album!


The 14-time Grammy winner, on Saturday, took to her Instagram Stories to share her first post of the year, expressing her excitement about I Said I Love You First, the joint album by Gomez and Blanco.


"@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD," read her Instagram Story. She also shared a link to the album, which was released on March 21.


Meanwhile, Swift's last upload on Instagram was from her Eras Tour on December 11, 2024. Fans were thrilled to see her return, especially to celebrate her longtime friend's special music project.

Gomez and Blanco have been busy promoting the album together. They have also spoken about Swift's support and how much it means to them.

According to a press release, the album gives fans a glimpse into Gomez and Blanco's love story, reported People.

"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences," the statement read.

The album chronicles their journey--from before they met to falling in love and dreaming of their future together.

I Said I Love You First is now available on streaming platforms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Instagram taylor swift selena gomez Benny Blanco grammy awards hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK