Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn part ways after six years of dating

Updated on: 09 April,2023 01:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A few weeks ago, the singer Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn ended their relationship

Pic Courtesy: Instagram


British actor Joe Alwyn and singer Taylor Swift broke up a few weeks ago.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic."

The portal was told "the relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows." Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida next week.

It wasn't so long ago when Swift and Alwyn were said to have been in a great place in their relationship. They started dating in late 2016, and a source told ET back in October that they were "doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong."


Also Read: As Taylor Swift's Eras world tour gets underway, this Mumbai duo's tribute performance is for all Swifties



That update came just hours after Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, followed by seven additional songs released in her surprise 3am Edition of the album.

For his part, Alwyn, 32, told British Vogue in September 2018 that he's keenly aware fans always want to be in the know when it comes to his and Swift's relationship.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

