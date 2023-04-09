As Taylor Swift's Eras world tour gets underway, this Mumbai duo's tribute performance is for all Swifties

As Taylor Swift plays her Eras tour, vocalists Kiara Alemao and Chelsea Das and are doing their bit to make sure the Swifties in the city don’t feel any FOMO. Attend their “bejewelled” Taylor Swift and figure out how

Taylor Swift was a wide-eyed teen when she released her debut studio album in 2006. Today, as her Eras world tour makes waves, she’s getting actual streets and cities named after her (Glendale, Arizona, was temporarily renamed “Swift City” ahead of the artist’s concert there). Swift, who has been at the peak of her career for almost a decade, seems to have found a passionate fanbase in the ranks of Generation-Z. From viral TikToks breaking down theories about Swift’s lyrics and predicting her choreography for the tour, to students writing full-fledged Master’s dissertations about the storytelling in her albums—it’s clear that Taylor fever is here to stay. Bandra-based vocalists Kiara Alemao and Chelsea Das have tapped into their own love for the chart-topping singer-songwriter to perform Taylor Swift tribute shows along with their band, with the latest one coming up this week.

Das and Alemao have known each other ever since they used to be in the same choir as children. They have had a lifelong relationship with music and live performing. Das, a full-time lawyer who moonlights as a musician, describes herself as an “OG Swiftie”, because she’s been a die-hard fan right since 2006. “I fell into the Taylor Swift wormhole and never came out!” she laughs. “My friends and I grew up listening to her, and doing a tribute show is an idea I’ve had for years. When I realised that Kiara’s a fan as well, we decided to do this together.” Alemao, who has been singing all her life, is now a professional musician. “I remember the first time I listened to Taylor Swift on the flower-shaped CD player my parents got me—it was like magic.”



But preparing for a tribute show is not easy. “It’s always hard when you want to do justice to something you’re passionate about,” says Das. “We’re trying to put together a body of work that a lot of people feel strongly about. Taylor Swift’s discography itself is so vast that making our setlist was the hardest part. You know that you’re going to upset people by leaving stuff out. We only have two hours and more than 1,000 songs to fit in!” There’s also the technical angle to consider, Alemao points out. Taylor Swift’s songs are musically complex, and each album is very different sonically. “With mash-ups and medleys, we try to fit in as much as we can without compromising on the sound.”

From piecing together a setlist to marketing and social media, Das and Alemao do it all themselves. A happy by-product is that the rest of the band (all boys) are now bona fide Swifties as well (although they might not admit it!)

This is not the first Taylor Swift tribute show that Das and Alemao have done. They first started in July last year, with successful shows in Mumbai and Pune. They’ve had to reconfigure their setlist after Swift’s newest album dropped, and getting the whole band together once again was a challenge, but this show promises to be their biggest one so far. “With the Eras tour going on right now, people are really invested,” notes Alemao. “Indian audiences feel like they’re missing out. For many, our shows feel like the closest thing to attending a Taylor Swift concert.”

But what is it about Taylor Swift that makes her uniquely appealing to Gen-Z? “Her storytelling!” Das exclaims. “The way she puts forward her thoughts makes her appealing even to young adults today. After all, stories never die. For example, Taylor Swift wrote Love Story when she was 16. Teenagers are still experiencing those emotions today and can relate to her songs. That’s why she is still relevant.”

WHEN: April 15, 7:30 pm

WHERE: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 999

TO BOOK: BookMyShow and Paytm Insider

