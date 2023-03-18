Taylor Swift to drop four songs ahead of Eras tour

The singer made the announcement on her Instagram story, writing, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.”

Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift revealed she will drop four unreleased songs at midnight, on the eve of the first night of her Eras Tour. Three of the songs are part of Swift’s massive re-recording undertaking, and one is a track that was written during the Lover era, but never officially released.

The singer made the announcement on her Instagram story, writing, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.” The tracks include Eyes open (Taylor’s Version), Safe and sound (Ft Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version), If this was a movie (Taylor’s Version) and All of the girls you loved before.

WATCH: Exclusive video: Here's why Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift

All of the girls you loved before is an unreleased track that was considered for Swift’s 2019 Lover album. The song was leaked in February this year, only for it to go viral on TikTok and be met with fans’ requests for its official release. As it was recorded after she left Big Machine for Republic Records, a re-recording was not necessary, making it the only one of the four tracks that doesn’t carry a Taylor’s Version tag. The rollout of tracks includes two Hunger Games soundtrack cuts fans might have worried would be orphaned in her re-records, since they never appeared on a Swift album.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever