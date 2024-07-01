Taylor Swift took to social media to share her excitement over Simone Biles' use of the track from her 2017 album 'Reputation'.

Taylor Swift. Pic/AFP

Music sensation Taylor Swift expressed her admiration for Simone Biles after the Olympic champion gymnast dazzled audiences by incorporating Swift's song 'Ready For It' into her floor routine during the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials. Swift, 34, took to social media to share her excitement over Biles' use of the track from her 2017 album 'Reputation,' which played as Biles executed her routines, including the challenging triple-double tumbling pass.

Biles had previously made history with this move at the US Gymnastics Championships in 2019. "Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho," Swift commented after a full clip of Biles' routine was shared by NBC Olympics and Paralympics. Biles, 27, concluded her performance with Travis Scott's 'Delresto (Echoes),' featuring Beyonce.

Despite facing challenges during the beam event, Biles' strong showings on the floor, bars, and vault secured her first place in the women's qualifying rounds, as per Page Six. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been captivating her own audience during the European leg of her Eras Tour, currently preparing for a performance in Dublin, Ireland.

Reflecting on her album 'Folklore,' Swift connected its storytelling nature to the Irish landscape during her concert at Aviva Stadium. "Folklore in general, it just belongs in Ireland," Swift shared with her audience after performing 'Cardigan.' "How I imagined the album world looking [was like] Ireland. Storytelling with lots of different characters. You guys have that on lock, too. That's very Irish, the storytelling," she said as per Page Six.

Swift recently wrapped up a series of highly anticipated shows in London, where she delighted fans with special appearances, including a cameo from her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. According to Page Six, her tour will next take her to Amsterdam, Netherlands, for three consecutive shows before continuing to Germany.

