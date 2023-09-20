Breaking News
Thane: Kalyan Ganesh Mandal's theme 'democracy is at peril'; police serve notice
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies
Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Taylor Swift steps out with Sophie Turner in NYC for a girls night out fans say they know what theyre doing

Taylor Swift steps out with Sophie Turner in NYC for a girl's night out, fans say, 'they know what they're doing'

Updated on: 20 September,2023 12:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner stepped out for a fun girls night out in NYC

Taylor Swift steps out with Sophie Turner in NYC for a girl's night out, fans say, 'they know what they're doing'

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Taylor Swift steps out with Sophie Turner in NYC for a girl's night out, fans say, 'they know what they're doing'
x
00:00

In a twist that has taken social media by storm, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted together in New York, reigniting conversations about their unique connection amidst the backdrop of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's recent joint statement regarding their marriage.


To understand the drama, we must take a trip down memory lane to the early 2000s when Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift were the talk of the town as a couple. The notorious breakup, famously ending through a mere 27-second phone call, became a piece of pop culture history.


Fast forward to recent times, Taylor Swift released the reimagined album 'Fearless (Taylor's Version),' featuring a vault track titled "Mr. Perfectly Fine" that delves into the unforgettable breakup. What's intriguing is that Taylor's relationship with Sophie Turner seems to be anything but frosty.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by iHeartRadio AU (@iheartradioau)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gem ð¦ðº -fan account (@gemmyswift_)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Olivia (@repugaytation)

Previously, Taylor and Sophie exchanged mutual admiration on social media platforms. Sophie playfully praised "Mr. Perfectly Fine" on Instagram, while Taylor paid homage to Sophie's iconic role as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones." Their friendly exchanges delighted fans and solidified their unique bond.

In the latest twist, amidst swirling rumors and speculation regarding the reasons behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's decision to part ways, Taylor Swift and Sophie were seen gallivanting through the streets of New York City. The internet couldn't contain its excitement. The casual attire sported by both women added an air of authenticity to the encounter. Taylor donned a simple dress accentuated by a denim overcoat, while Sophie opted for trousers paired with a halter top.

Social media erupted with humorous remarks about Sophie Turner's unique position, being someone who can listen to Taylor Swift's songs about Joe Jonas and actually relate to the experiences described.

taylor swift Sophie Turner hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK