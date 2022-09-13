Ted Lasso wins best comedy series at Emmys 2022

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2022 09:47 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The show also picked up Emmys Monday night for Lead Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein) and Directing

The cast and crew of "Ted Lasso", winners of the Emmy for outstanding comedy series, pose in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Pic/AP, PTI


Ted Lasso won the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy at Emmy Awards 2022. Ted Lasso, which prevailed over fellow nominees Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, What We Do in the Shadows, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Curb Your Enthusiasm -- was honoured for its second season, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The show also picked up Emmys Monday night for Lead Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein) and Directing.


"Thank you so much to everybody that's watched this show. Thank you, everybody who voted for the show, thank you everybody that works on the show," star Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character, said onstage.

"Everybody in the offices of Warner Bros., Apple, Doozer, that answer all the calls. Everybody in production. Our COVID squad season two was huge. We didn't have a single shutdown, and that was a lot because of what you men and women did for us. Everybody in postproduction that helps us out, that builds these amazing soccer stadiums, football stadiums around us. The show is about good and evil, and this show is about the truth of life. This show is about all that stuff, but it's mostly about our response to those things. And your response to our show is overwhelming. ... We'll see you for season three."

In the comedy categories, Ted Lasso also took home the prizes for best lead actor (Sudeikis) and best supporting actor (Brett Goldstein), as well as best comedy directing. Ted Lasso received a whopping 20 nominations this year. 

