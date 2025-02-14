The action-packed sequel brings back Affleck as Christian Wolff, a highly skilled accountant who works for dangerous clients

Fans of 'The Accountant' have something exciting to look forward to as the trailer for 'The Accountant 2', starring Ben Affleck, is finally out, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The action-packed sequel brings back Affleck as Christian Wolff, a highly skilled accountant who works for dangerous clients.

The film follows Wolff as he is forced to solve the murder of an old friend. To do so, he teams up with his brother, played by Jon Bernthal. As they dig deeper, they uncover a shocking conspiracy. The trailer shows intense action scenes, with the brothers fighting their way through danger.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson returns as U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina. Other cast members include Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons. In the trailer, Medina asks Wolff, "Do you like puzzles, Mr. Wolff?"--hinting at the thrilling mystery ahead.

Gavin O'Connor, who directed the first movie, is back for the sequel. The Accountant 2 will premiere next month at the SXSW Film and TV Festival before hitting theaters on April 25. The first film was a big success, and made $155 million at the box office.

Filming for 'The Accountant 2' took place in the spring of 2024, during which Affleck's marriage to actress Jennifer Lopez ended in divorce in August 2024. The divorce was finalized in January 2025.

