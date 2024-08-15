'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco got engaged to Tom Pelphrey after dating for two years. Kaley has been married twice before and had said in 2022 that she will never get married again

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with their daughter

After two years of dating and a child together, 'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco and 'Ozark' star Tom Pelphrey got engaged. Kaley share the announcement through her Instagram stories on Wednesday. In the picture, posing with Tom, Kaley flaunted her diamond ring.

"Amazing weekend", she captioned a photo showing off the ring with the actor. The actress publicly confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey in May 2022 on Instagram.

The engagement comes two years after Kaley had said that she will never get married again. The actress was married twice before. She first got married to Ryan Sweeting in 2013 which ended in 2016. Her second marriage with Karl Cook lasted four years from 2018-2022.

Meanwhile, Kaley and Tom first connected in April 2022 when they were set up by their mutual manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph) "She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other'", Cuoco said during an interview with USA Today. When they met in person at the ‘Ozark’ premiere, Cuoco knew it was special.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together", she added.

The pair share a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie whom they welcomed in March 2023.

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief", Cuoco captioned a series of photos of the newborn.

She added, "@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did”.

Pelphrey also shared his own announcement, "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible”.