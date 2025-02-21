Based on a book by German bestseller writer Sebastian Fitzek, The Calendar Killer is a German serial killer thriller, that is plotted around domestic violence

The Calendar Killer movie review

Listen to this article The Calendar Killer movie review: Adolfo J. Kolmerer’s directorial is a serious psycho-thriller x 00:00

Cast: Luise Heyer, Sabin Tambrea, Friedrich Mücke

Director: Adolfo J. Kolmerer

Rating: 2.5

Runtime: 97 min

ADVERTISEMENT

The Calendar Killer is a German serial killer thriller, that is plotted around domestic violence and sexual abuse. Based on a book by German bestseller writer Sebastian Fitzek, this film version was adapted by Susanne Schneider and directed by Adolfo J. Kolmerer (Sløborn).

The Walk Me Home line is manned by single father Jules (Sabin Tambrea), who lost his wife in an accident, and now takes care of their daughter all by himself.

When Jules starts his night shift at a safety helpline for lonely women on their way home Klara’s call reaches him. He knows she is in distress but doesn’t quite know what the distress is about. After a lot of cajoling and persuasion, She begins to reveal her pain. She is about to kill herself because the calendar killer has left her no choice. She will die if she doesn’t kill her husband instead. Jules has the unenviable job of figuring out how to save Klara from her abuser, her assassin, and herself.

The film, as the title suggests, is about a serial killer, nicknamed The Calendar Killer, because he announces the imminent death of his victims by writing the date of their demise on the wall of their house. Sounds ridiculous but the director manages to salvage the experience by making it fraught and tense. In a confounding twist the man in question kills women for accepting the abuse that they have been facing. There’s no making sense out of the manner in which a serial killer thinks…is there? Talk about murdering the victim for being weak…

The storyline is intriguing even if it doesn’t make lot of sense. The narrative depicts individuals in extreme circumstances. It also strives to unravel the intricate emotional makeup of those trapped in desperate situations. The cinematography is dark and moody, everything is very serious. There’s no room for humour here. The film touches on immorality, mental health, revenge, violence and abuse. It’s quite a confusing mix and there’s not much coherence in the telling. But the treatment is quite compelling. The pacing, the visual storytelling, give the movie a serious allure. Kolmerer spends the major chunk of his film’s runtime crafting red herrings to keep you guessing.

This film may not entertain as such but it is indeed a raw and stark depiction of a person who is oppressed and what she is going through.