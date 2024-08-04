Breaking News
Dial M for Mads and murder

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Madhuri approached to play a serial killer in Kukunoor’s web series, Mrs Deshpande

Pic/Instagram

In her maiden web series, The Fame Game (2022), Madhuri Dixit-Nene played a superstar who plotted her own disappearance. Two years on, it looks like the actor is set to go a few shades darker. mid-day has learnt that she is apparently in talks to portray a serial killer in a psychological thriller, which will be helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor. “It’s titled Mrs Deshpande. The show tells the story of how the police hire a serial killer and pick her brains to understand another serial killer’s modus operandi and nab him. The show is a remake of a French series,” reveals a source.


Nagesh Kukunoor
Nagesh Kukunoor



With the thriller, Kukunoor returns to digital entertainment two years after directing a segment in the anthology, Modern Love Hyderabad (2022). Before that, he helmed the series, City of Dreams. If things go as planned, the filmmaker will take Mrs Deshpande on floors post monsoon. “The casting is underway. The team is excited to present Madhuri in a dark role,” adds the source. mid-day reached out to Kukunoor and Dixit’s team. Both didn’t respond till press time.


