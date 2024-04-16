It appears that Ranveer Singh’s wish of teaming up with a director from the south film industry is materialising

Ranveer Singh, Prashanth Varma and Aditya Dhar

It appears that Ranveer Singh’s wish of teaming up with a director from the south film industry is materialising. His talks with Hanu-Man director Prashanth Varma are moving in the right direction. The filmmaker is said to have offered Ranveer a period film set against the backdrop of Indian mythology. The Simmba star is reportedly sold on the director’s ambitious project. Their teams are working out the modalities, and have simultaneously initiated talks with studios to back their magnum opus. On the other hand, Ranveer’s collaboration with director Aditya Dhar has been delayed. Industry sources claim that the studio backing the yet-untitled action thriller asked the filmmaker to downsize the budget. Apparently, the studio bosses feel that the streaming market has seen a downturn in the past two years and the digital rights aren’t attracting huge monies as they did before. Production will begin after Aditya reworks the budget accordingly.

In Parliament

Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited the new Parliament building. He was impressed by the architecture that integrates the most unique elements of India’s heritage with sculptures from different parts of the country. “I will never forget this day and the enriching experience. The Parliament is representative of the people of our country. So, it was a proud moment for me to walk around the haloed premises and learn so much about it,” he said, honoured by the guided visit. Ayushmann added, “It is a sight to behold as it also showcases the amazing heritage, cultural history and the brilliant craftsmanship of India.”

Release after the elections

Initially slated to release on May 3, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna’s The Sabarmati Report has reportedly been deferred. Director Ranjan Chandel’s drama revolves around two journalists investigating the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002. Besides conveying their objections to certain scenes, the Examining Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also expressed their apprehensions that the film’s release could be seen as interfering with the model code of conduct as laid down by the Election Commission. They suggested the makers release the film after the last phase of polls on June 1.

Cameo calling

Akshay Kumar is foraying into south cinema now. Actor-filmmaker Vishnu Manchu broke the news on social media with a video, saying, “The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the superstar, Akshay Kumar to the Telugu film industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!” Prabhas and Mohanlal also have cameos in the movie.

Play more, grow more

When he is not shooting, Amit Sadh is cycling across the country or riding superbikes in international destinations. His love for sports is well-known. To encourage more youngsters to pursue sports professionally, the actor is joining hands with Stairs Foundation, a national sports promotion organisation. Amit begins his association with the foundation’s Youth National Games in Delhi that will be held later this month and will see over 5,000 gold medalists participate from over 460 districts. Amit says, “This is just the beginning. Together, we aim to empower and uplift the youth of our nation, fostering self-reliance and strength.”

Aaja nach le

mid-day was the first to report that Madhuri Dixit-Nene had been roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, joining forces with Vidya Balan, the original Manjulika from the first instalment (When Mads meets Manjulika, February 13). Now, we hear that a dance-off between the two powerhouse performers is being planned for the upcoming schedule of the Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy. Apparently, a new version of the song, Ami je tomar, is being created. If things go as per plans, the two actors could be shooting for the song next month. Sources claim that the track appears at a critical juncture, adding a twist in the narrative. It is not yet clear if lead actor Kartik Aaryan will also feature in the track.

To new beginnings

On the occasion of International Women’s Day last month, Huma Qureshi announced her next, Gulabi. Based on a true story, Vipul Mehta’s directorial venture showcases the courage of an autorickshaw driver, who not only became the beacon of change, but also inspired women to reclaim their destinies. On Monday, Vishal Rana’s production went on floors in Ahmedabad. Sharing pictures from the location, Huma wrote, “Gulabi is here! Filming now.” In his post, Vishal said, “It’s time to roll up our sleeves and bring this vision to life. Let’s make magic happen on screen!”