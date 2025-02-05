The movie is set in an alternate 1960s and was filmed overseas from July to November 2024. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25

Fantastic Four: The First Step

Listen to this article 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer: Marvel's first family face a daunting challenge x 00:00

Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”—in theatres 25th July 2025—invited a live audience and key cast members to U.S. Space & Rocket Center, HOME of Space Camp, in Huntsville, Alabama, to officially launch the film’s inaugural trailer. Fans from around the world tuned in via a Marvel livestream to catch the big debut in real time with the Saturn 5 rocket serving as the backdrop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast members starring as Marvel’s First Family—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn & Ebon Moss-Bachrach—commandeered the countdown and launch surrounded by fans outside the National Geographic Theater. Angélique Roché hosted the event that included a Q&A with the stars.

​Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action-adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is directed by Matt Shakman.

The trailer introduces fans to the retrofuturistic world of the Fantastic Four. A key moment in the trailer features an emotional exchange between Reed and Sue about their past and future.

"Before we went up the first time," Reed tells Sue, "you couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock, and Johnny never caught fire."

"Ben has always been a rock. Johnny is...Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together, as a family," responds Sue in the trailer.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Other glimpses include Johnny Storm flying into outer space without a spacesuit, clouds of fire over Manhattan, and John Malkovich in a mysterious role.

The movie is set in an alternate 1960s and was filmed overseas from July to November 2024. The cast also includes Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (a version of Silver Surfer), Paul Walter-Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. The film is directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) and written by Ric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Kevin Feige is producing for Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on 25th July 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.