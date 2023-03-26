Breaking News
'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' teaser poster unveiled

Updated on: 26 March,2023 04:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Lionsgate reveals teaser poster of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes releasing on November 17, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes poster


The wait is finally over as the cult favourite series, The Hunger Games, is back! Lionsgate has officially announced that the highly anticipated prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will be released this year on November 17. Lionsgate unveiled the official teaser poster of the film, announcing its worldwide theatrical release, creating excitement amongst fans globally.


With a brand-new cast including Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Peter Dinklage Hunter Shcaefer, Josh Andres Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis, among others, star in this highly coveted film, which is ready to set screens ablaze.



As a ‘tribute’ to The Hunger Games lovers, the film will see 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as the last hope for his failing lineage, as the once-proud Snow family has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. He will be battling his instincts for both good and evil, as he sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.


This prequel will also explore the dystopian world of districts during the 10th Hunger Games. Known for its subdued political messaging and riveting storyline, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes promises to tap into the nostalgia of its earlier films and delve into the rise of the Capitol.

Talking about the poster and the official announcement of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Emerging Markets Asia, at Lionsgate, said, ‘With John Wick: Chapter 4 hitting it out of the park, we are excited to announce the global theatrical release date of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Lionsgate is certain that fans in India will be looking forward to this release, as their beloved dystopia makes its comeback to the big screen. The most anticipated release of the year has plenty in store for fans—get ready for another big title to hit the cinemas near you.’

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in Indian theatres on November 17, 2023.

 

