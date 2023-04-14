'The Inspection' Movie Review: An autobiographical boot camp experience that evokes mixed emotions

This is an autobiographical take based on the filmmaker's own experiences as a gay Black man who joined the Marines after the 9/11 attacks

A still from the movie, 'The Inspection'

Film: The Inspection

Cast: Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine, Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Nicholas Logan, Eman Esfandi, Aaron Dominguez, Aubrey Joseph, Andrew Kai, Tyler Merritt, Steve Mokate

Director: Elegance Bratton

Rating: 3/5

Elegance Bratton's directorial debut, this film is a boot camp movie that follows a troubled young person as he enlists for the army, and is targeted throughout a rough energy-sapping training period -even the drill instructor Gunnery Sgt. Laws (Bokeem Woodbine)is remorselessly on his case. He considers quitting but eventually decides to stick it out and make it to graduation. It’s a story of courage and resilience under fire and highlights his battles with deep-seated prejudice, and the back-breaking routines of basic armed forces training. Eventually, he gains a hard-earned sense of self, and finds camaraderie, support from his peers, and emotional sustenance that he never received from his mother who abandoned him.



This is an autobiographical take based on the filmmaker's own experiences as a gay Black man who joined the Marines after the 9/11 attacks. While the path may seem familiar ( to several other films that showcase boot camp experiences) the story has a discriminatory aspect that exposes fault lines and conflicts within the system.

Ellis French (Jeremy Pope), who just got out of jail goes to his mother Inez (Gabrielle Union) to collect his birth certificate in order to enlist. But Inez, wary of her son’s self-destructive, directionless tendencies is unconvinced. The first words she utters after reluctantly opening the door is “ Are you in trouble?” She has hardened herself to the extent that she is unwilling to help him. That line in fact describes the emotional desert that the lead character has to overcome as he gains confidence, meaning, and belonging in the new community.



Inez despises her son's sexual orientation, the army at that time operated on a “ don’t ask or Tell” policy, and recruits take out their frustrations on the vulnerable, fueled by centuries of institutionalized homophobia, post-9/11 anti-muslim sentiment, and misogyny. When Inez utters the hurtful “I can’t love what you are,” it’s the most cataclysmic, original dramatic moment ever caught on film. That devastating candor hits you just as it hits Ellis, right where it hurts the most.

Bratton and his cinematographer Lachlan Milne light the action beautifully, while the narration uses sensitive, nuanced imagery to elucidate Ellis’ homo-erotic fantasies. Editor Oriana Soddu also does a wonderful job keeping us interested in the longish takes. The Inspection may be a way for the director to experience catharsis but for the audience, it feels rather confused, muddled, and ambivalent. The social, political, and psychosexual conditioning mechanisms notwithstanding, the narrative fails to generate clarity on whether the director is praising the experience or critiquing its excesses. As a result, you end up feeling rather out of sorts when the movie ends.