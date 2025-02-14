Screenwriters Rand Ravich and James Coyne, adapts Jay R. Bonansinga book but its not a successful one. Sporadic quirky black humor, a contrived premise and unlikely romance don’t make the cut

The Killer's Game

Listen to this article The Killer’s Game movie review: Woeful cull x 00:00

Film: The Killer’s Game

Cast: Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Pom Klementieff, Ben Kingsley, Scott Adkins, Andrew Galloway, Shaina West

Director: J.J. Perry

Rating: 1.5/5

Runtime: 104 min.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Batuista is Joe Flood, a veteran hired killer based out of Budapest. Going against type he is perhaps the most ethical—he only accepts assignments to eradicate those who truly deserve it. He supposedly has a strict code of ethics towards his profession that he will not cross under any circumstances. What a hoot I say…

Zvi, his mentor/handler,is played by Ben Kingsley, the man who once played Gandhi, and it’s a major comedown. It’s an all-too-brief role and merely significant in that he is there at the end to even out the numbers. Coming back to the ethical assassin, he gets lucky during the slaughter at a dance recital that makes up the opening sequence, where he manages to strike up a relationship with lead dancer Maize (Sofia Boutella) that blossoms into a romance. That inspires him to want to get out of the game for good. Another sticky point there.

Joe has also been suffering from debilitating headaches, and his doctor informs him that he has an incurable neuro-degenerative disease and gives him only three months to live. Killing himself is not an option but taking a contract out on himself gives the film a longer runtime and obviously our hero gets the benefit of sticking around and showcasing his skillset as he goes around slaughtering the very assassins sent out to kill him. Why? Because his doctor now tells him he was misdiagnosed. Isn’t that too lame an excuse?

Screenwriters Rand Ravich and James Coyne, adapts Jay R. Bonansinga book but its not a successful one. Sporadic quirky black humor, a contrived premise and unlikely romance don’t make the cut.

The motley group of assassins, each with unique skillsets, are quite a hoot. They refuse to go off the kill even after the contract is called off. Bautista who looks rather swollen and heavily botoxed, is engaging but “Killer’s Game,” is not. It’s too illogical and predictable to be entertaining. The romantic match-up also fails to

set our hearts aflutter. There’s no kinetic visual flair and energy in the battles. Director J.J. Perry handles the action without any unique style or chutzpah. The CGI gore on display is woeful and displeasing.This film is blood-drenched and tedious.