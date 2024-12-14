Oscar Award winner Anne Hathaway will star with wrestler-actor Dave Bautista in a Russo Brothers Production. It is an untitled action-comedy film inspired by an actuarial FBI sting

Anne Hathway and Dave Bautista. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Anne Hathaway and Dave Bautista to star in untitled action-comedy film produced by Russo Brothers x 00:00

Oscar Award winner Anne Hathway and actor-wrestler Dave Bautista are set to star in an untitled action-comedy film which will be written by 'The Adam Project' fame writer Jonathan Tropper, Deadline reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is reportedly inspired by an actuarial FBI sting in which agents posed as a couple to infiltrate global crime enterprises. It unexpectedly turned into a staged wedding in New Jersey.

It will be produced by AGBO principals Joe and Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco. AGBO presented the package to Amazon MGM, its partner on the second season of Citadel and the upcoming film The Bluff.

Hathaway and Bautista will also be producing the film under their own banners: Somewhere Pictures and Dogbone Entertainment.

As per Deadline, the plot of the film will revolve around a mismatched partner scenario in which two undercover FBI agents with vastly different personalities are forced to pretend to go on a mission. Initially, they dislike each other but as the case progresses, they eventually grow to respect one another.

Jonathan Topper, the author and screenwriter of the hit 'This Is Where I Leave You' and 'The Adam Project,' is the screenwriter of the film.

Dave Bautista will also be seen along with Michael Buble, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davies for the feature film 'Jack In Time For Christmas' It will be produced by Workerbee and Whitehall's Jackpot Productions.

The project will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide in December, Variety reported.

The show, part scripted comedy, part unscripted traveloge, will see Whitehall (whose recent big-screen credits include "Jungle Cruise" and "Clifford the Big Red Dog") find himself stranded in the US with just four days to make it back to the U.K. for Christmas.

With time ticking away, he embarks on a journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever