Dave Bautista, known for his muscles, looked leaner courtesy of his dramatic weight loss. He wore a stylish pantsuit and accessorized with a pair of glasses and a set of pearl necklaces

Dave Bautista Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Netizens react to former wrestler Dave Bautista's 'pear necklace' look at 2024 TIFF: 'He looks woke' x 00:00

American actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista attended the premiere of ‘The Last Showgirl’ during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre. He wore a stylish pantsuit and accessorized with a pair of glasses and a set of pearl necklaces. Dave also rocked a salt-and-pepper beard for the event. However, netizens resorted to trolling the actor for this new look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens react to Dave Bautista’s new look at 2024 TIFF

Dave, known for his muscles, looked leaner courtesy of his dramatic weight loss. He also changed his style game and ditched the extremely tight-fitted outfits for something classy and fashionable. Netizens couldn’t help but react to the same.

One user wrote, “What happens when a 55-year-old who has been on steroids for decades suddenly stops using.”

“He stopped doing steroids and lifting heavy. He also switched to a predominantly plant-based diet. I think he is more concerned with being recognized for his acting and doesn't want to be type-cast. He looks decent for 55 and his acting is better than most wrestlers,” added another.

“He looks woke!” commented an X user.

Another user added, “The guy is 55 years old. It's tough to keep that much weight on, even if it's muscle, as you get older. I think he is just looking out for his health.”

About ‘The Last Showgirl’ starring Pamela Anderson

'The Last Showgirl,' which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 to enthusiastic applause, presents Pamela Anderson in a raw, unglamorous light, showcasing a broad spectrum of emotions. It explores not only the struggles of older women in Las Vegas but also the fleeting nature of youth, a theme resonant with Hollywood's treatment of young actresses.

Dave Bautista will no longer play Drax in the MCU

Dave Bautista, who will be bidding goodbye to the role of Drax with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', recently cemented the fact the upcoming film will be his last outing in the MCU as the Kylosian race character. Bautista stated that the film's writer-director James Gunn has crafted the "perfect exit" for his character and hence coming back to Marvel as Drax would "tarnish" the character. It's so perfect that not even a big Marvel paycheck would warrant ruining Drax's perfect ending.