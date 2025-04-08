Rumours have been circulating about a potential sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s Cocktail (2012), with Shahid Kapoor reportedly set to star alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

A second round of Cocktail

Rumours have been circulating about a potential sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s Cocktail (2012), with Shahid Kapoor reportedly set to star alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. According to the buzz, the trio will begin filming this summer for the spiritual sequel, which will see Shahid taking the franchise forward. The 2012 rom-com was directed by Homi Adajania. While fans are excited about the new pairing, some netizens have expressed concerns over Rashmika’s casting, owning to her dialogue delivery, she has faced criticism for her diction in previous Bollywood films, including Animal (2023) and Chhaava.

Booked for an adaption

Saif Ali Khan and Hansal Mehta

mid-day had reported that after working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders (2024), Hansal Mehta is all set to work with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan to star in Hansal Mehta’s next, March 28). The duo is reportedly collaborating on the screen adaptation of Nilanjana S Roy’s novel, Black River. We have learnt that Saif has acquired the rights of the book and will star in and co-produce the film with Hansal’s True Story Films. The story revolves around a murder investigation in a small Delhi village, exploring themes of religious tension and class divide. “In a predominantly Hindu village, the brutal murder casts immediate suspicion on an itinerant Muslim man,” the book’s synopsis reads. Production is set to begin next year, after Saif and Hansal complete their existing commitments. On the work front, Saif has a few upcoming projects, including the heist thriller Jewel Thief, which will drop on Netflix on April 25. He will soon start shooting Race 4 along with Sidharth Malhotra.

Fans to the rescue

Salman Khan

After the lukewarm response to his latest, Sikandar, Salman Khan recently had a confidential meet with his fans to discuss his recent films, and the way forward. We have learnt that the fans expressed their disappointment, stating that his films had not met their expectations. According to a report, “They openly voiced their displeasure about Sikandar and that his other recent films have not been up to the mark.” Salman has apparently listened to their concerns and promised to make better choices in the future. Bhai’s fans have requested him to work with credible directors like Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. It is being said that the star spent an hour listening to their concerns, and has promised them to take all these aspects into consideration. On the work front, Salman has not yes announced his next project, but the buzz is that he is set to reunite with Sanjay Dutt for an actioner titled Ganga Ram.

The queen of hearts

Deepika Padukone

Reports suggested that Deepika Padukone would join Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Siddharth Anand, after her maternity break, which was also cited as the reason for the film’s delay. According to these reports, Deepika was set to play Suhana Khan’s mother in the film. However, the director swiftly refuted this news by posting “false” on X. The film is currently in pre-production, with a release targeted for mid-next year.