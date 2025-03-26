Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is adapting a book for his first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan; plans another project with The Buckingham Murders star Kareena Kapoor Khan

With his last big-screen offering, The Buckingham Murders (2023), Hansal Mehta teamed up with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time. Now, another maiden collaboration is on the anvil for the filmmaker—this time with Saif Ali Khan, actor and Kapoor’s husband. “Saif and I are working on a film. I am directing it. It’s an adaptation of a book,” Mehta revealed to mid-day, on the sidelines of the Cinevesture International Film Festival that was held in Chandigarh.

Khan, who has beautifully straddled mainstream films, middle-of-the-road cinema and web series, has been on the director’s wish-list of collaborators. But if there’s someone who tops the list, it’s Kapoor. Mehta’s fondness for the superstar is evident as he wishes for another outing with her. In fact, he is actively planning one. “We have sent a script to Kareena. Every time I look at a script, I ask, ‘Can we do something with Kareena?’ You want to work with her over and over again; she is a different beast altogether. Kareena is one of the most prepared persons on set, a thorough professional, and always happy. She is a big star, but it was a privilege. It was as if I was working with Pratik [Gandhi] or Rajkummar [Rao].”

A lot is happening on Mehta’s work front. Besides his next with Khan, he has his ambitious web series, Gandhi, and an actioner. While mid-day had reported that he was keen to cast Lakshya in the film (Hansal Mehta’s next to be an actioner with Lakshya, Jan 4), the filmmaker confirmed the project, but remained mum on its cast. There’s more for Mehta, who launched his production house this January and has set several projects into motion. He shared, “We are producing an outrageous comedy, and a slasher film. We’re also looking at co-producing a zombie film. There is also an unusual love story in the pipeline.”