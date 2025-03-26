Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Saif Ali Khan and I are working on a film Hansal Mehta adapting a book for his next

‘Saif Ali Khan and I are working on a film’: Hansal Mehta adapting a book for his next

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is adapting a book for his first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan; plans another project with The Buckingham Murders star Kareena Kapoor Khan

‘Saif Ali Khan and I are working on a film’: Hansal Mehta adapting a book for his next

Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article
‘Saif Ali Khan and I are working on a film’: Hansal Mehta adapting a book for his next
x
00:00

With his last big-screen offering, The Buckingham Murders (2023), Hansal Mehta teamed up with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time. Now, another maiden collaboration is on the anvil for the filmmaker—this time with Saif Ali Khan, actor and Kapoor’s husband. “Saif and I are working on a film. I am directing it. It’s an adaptation of a book,” Mehta revealed to mid-day, on the sidelines of the Cinevesture International Film Festival that was held in Chandigarh. 


The Buckingham Murders was not only Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first project with Hansal Mehta, but also her first productionThe Buckingham Murders was not only Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first project with Hansal Mehta, but also her first production


Khan, who has beautifully straddled mainstream films, middle-of-the-road cinema and web series, has been on the director’s wish-list of collaborators. But if there’s someone who tops the list, it’s Kapoor. Mehta’s fondness for the superstar is evident as he wishes for another outing with her. In fact, he is actively planning one. “We have sent a script to Kareena. Every time I look at a script, I ask, ‘Can we do something with Kareena?’ You want to work with her over and over again; she is a different beast altogether. Kareena is one of the most prepared persons on set, a thorough professional, and always happy. She is a big star, but it was a privilege. It was as if I was working with Pratik [Gandhi] or Rajkummar [Rao].”  


Hansal MehtaHansal Mehta

A lot is happening on Mehta’s work front. Besides his next with Khan, he has his ambitious web series, Gandhi, and an actioner. While mid-day had reported that he was keen to cast Lakshya in the film (Hansal Mehta’s next to be an actioner with Lakshya, Jan 4), the filmmaker confirmed the project, but remained mum on its cast. There’s more for Mehta, who launched his production house this January and has set several projects into motion. He shared, “We are producing an outrageous  comedy, and a slasher film. We’re also looking at co-producing a zombie film. There is also an unusual love story in the pipeline.” 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan hansal mehta Kareena Kapoor The Buckingham Murders bollywood news Entertainment News upcoming movie

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK