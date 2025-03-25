Hansal Mehta, known for films like Shahid, Citylights, and the series Scam 1992, recounted a similar experience from 25 years ago when members of the political party Shiv Sena vandalised his office and assaulted him

Hansal Mehta

Listen to this article Amid Kunal Kamra row, director Hansal Mehta recalls being 'physically assaulted' 25 years ago by 'same political party' x 00:00

Amid the Kunal Kamra row gaining momentum, filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled a similar incident he faced 25 years ago in Mumbai. The filmmaker said he was assaulted and made to publicly apologize by the 'same political party' that has now attacked Kamra for his recent comedy special posted on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hansal Mehta, known for films like Shahid, Citylights, and the series Scam 1992, recounted a similar experience from 25 years ago when members of the political party Shiv Sena (then undivided) vandalized his office and forcefully made him apologize to an elderly woman for a single line of dialogue in his film.

In a social media post on Instagram, the Shahid director wrote, "What happened with Kamra is, sadly, not new to Maharashtra. I've lived through it myself. Twenty-five years ago, loyalists of the same (then undivided) political party stormed into my office. They vandalized it, physically assaulted me, blackened my face, and forced me to apologize publicly—by falling at the feet of an elderly woman—for a single line of dialogue in my film."

Mumbai Police watched in silence: Hansal Mehta

He further said that as he got assaulted thousands of people watched, even Mumbai Police. "The line was harmless, almost trivial. The film had already been cleared by the Censor Board with 27 other cuts. But that didn’t matter. At the so-called 'apology' venue, at least 20 political figures arrived in full strength to oversee what can only be described as public shaming—with 10,000 onlookers and the Mumbai Police watching in silence," wrote Mehta.

The filmmaker reflected on the past incident and condemned violence, intimidation, and humiliation as a response to disagreement.

"That incident didn’t just bruise my body. It bruised my spirit. It blunted my filmmaking, muted my courage, and silenced parts of me that took years to reclaim. No matter how deep the disagreement, no matter how sharp the provocation—violence, intimidation, and humiliation can never be justified. We owe ourselves, and each other, better. We owe ourselves dialogue, dissent, and dignity."

About Kunal Kamra incident

A controversy arose after Kamra allegedly made critical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up special, Naya Bharat. Following this, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Mumbai venue where Kamra had performed, ANI reports.

In response to the incident, Kamra issued a statement via his official social media handle, declaring that he would not apologise for his act. The comedian defended the entertainment venue where his show was held, asserting that it should not be held responsible for his comedic content.