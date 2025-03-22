Backing Hanere De Panchi centred on caste and class inequality, Hansal Mehta aims to champion indie films as well as mainstream entertainers through his newly launched banner

Sapna Das in Hanere De Panchi

As much as he dominates mainstream Hindi entertainment today, filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s home has always been independent cinema. It’s not surprising then that he has thrown his might behind debutant director Shashank Walia’s indie film, Hanere De Panchi. Alongside Sahil Sehgal and Reema Kaur, Mehta is serving as a producer of the Punjabi offering that explores the intersectionality of caste, class, gender and sexuality.

“This is Hansal’s first independent film as a producer under his newly launched banner True Story Films. As a director, he has brought powerful stories and talent to the fore—from Shahid [2013] to Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story [2020]. As a producer, he wants to continue being a champion of fresh stories and support unique voices. After seeing some glimpses of the film, he was sure he wanted to lend his support to it,” revealed a source. Hanere De Panchi is currently in post-production and is slated to arrive in theatres by the year-end. The source added, “Hansal is funding the film’s post-production work.”



Hansal Mehta

As mid-day caught up with Mehta at the Cinevesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh, the producer praised Walia’s black-and-white movie, saying, “One scene was enough for me to decide. It’s visual poetry. I’m honoured to have my name [attached] because otherwise you don’t get a chance to be part of such exquisite art.”

The filmmaker wants to champion all kinds of stories and has a blueprint in mind. He noted, “I’m trying to channelise my support for independent films. We also have a responsibility towards our investors; it’s a balance. [In the early 2000s], UTV Motion Pictures [backed] Khosla Ka Ghosla [2006], Ship of Theseus [2012], The Lunchbox [2013], and Shahid. They made Race [2008] also! They championed all kinds of films. That moment has to arrive again.”

Remake in the pipeline

Hansal Mehta will also back the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Sri Lankan film, Tentigo. Director Ilango Ramanathan’s Sinhala-language black comedy, which won the Special Jury award at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, released in Sri Lanka on March 14. Mehta has yet to announce the director for the Hindi remake.