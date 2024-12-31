After Boney Kapoor was irked by Naga Vamsi's ‘stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu’ remark, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has called him out for blatantly copying his Scam series

Telugu producer Naga Vamsi, who bankrolled the 2024 film Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been receiving flak for his ‘arrogance’ during a recent roundtable appearance alongside other eminent producers. After Boney Kapoor was irked by his ‘stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu’ remark, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has called him out for blatantly copying his Scam series.

Hansal Mehta calls out ‘arrogant’ Lucky Baskhar producer

A clip of Naga Vamsi saying that Mumbai must have not slept after Pushpa 2 collected more than Rs 80 crore in a single day, Hansal Mehta shared the clip on X and wrote, “Chill dude whoever you are… I live in Mumbai. Been sleeping really well.”

In a subsequent post, he added, “Since this person Mr. Naga Vamsi was being so arrogant and now that I know who he is: His latest hit as a producer Lucky Bhaskar has borrowed liberally from the Scam series. Reason I brought this up is that I feel happy that stories travel and a film in another language succeeds in replicating what has worked for us. Everybody wins. Nobody is bigger than the other. That narrative is destructive. Arrogance is even worse. To all those haters coming at me on my TL - see you in 2025.”

About Dulquer Salmaan’sLucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan shows him in the titular role. He plays a banker and can be seen living a monotonous routine of daily life. Then, his life takes a sudden turn when he acquires an unexpectedly large sum of money. The film shows him reference Harshad Mehta at the beginning and how he crosses paths with the Big Bull.

Hansal rose to fame with the acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. It narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.

Lucky Baskhar is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi earned appreciation from critics and audiences. The film hit the theatres on October 31.