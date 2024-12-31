Breaking News
Boney Kapoor triggered by Telugu producer's 'stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu' remark - watch video

Updated on: 31 December,2024 03:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Telugu producer Naga Vamsi said, "We South Indians have changed the way you look at cinema — even for Bollywood. Because you guys were stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu"

Boney Kapoor, Naga Vamsi Pic/Instagram, X

As 2024 wrapped up, media outlets invited actors, filmmakers, and producers to a roundtable to reflect on the year in terms of Indian cinema. For the producer's edition, Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi joined a discussion where they debated the influence of South films in recent times. For those unaware, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, was the highest-grossing film this year. 


Boney Kapoor irked by Naga Vamsi’s statement 


During a discussion on Galatta Plus, Boney Kapoor mentioned the impact of Hindi films on a global podium. He said, “The King of Morocco had honoured Amitabh and later Shah Rukh Khan. Telugu films and Tamil films have unique markets. For instance, Telugu films have a unique market in the US, while Tamil films have a strong presence in Singapore and Malaysia. That’s a significant chunk of the overseas business. And the Gulf, of course, is a cosmopolitan area.” 


Naga Vamsi disagreed with Boney on the last bit and said, “No, the Gulf has a huge market for Malayalam films.”

He added, This might sound harsh, but we South Indians have changed the way you look at cinema — even for Bollywood. Because you guys were stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu. But now, with films like RRR, Baahubali, Animal, Jawan, etc., these have kind of changed your version. After Mughal-E-Azam, you mentioned films like Baahubali and RRR, which were Telugu films. You never really spoke of a Hindi film’s name after Mughal-E-Azam.”

Boney, who was irked by Naga’s statement explained, “When I was talking about historicals. See, in this forum, we can’t discuss every bit of knowledge that we know. You just have to speak in broader terms.”

Boney Kapoor’s work front 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

As a producer, he bankrolled Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which the actor essayed the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, Boney had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of ‘Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

