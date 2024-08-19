Film producer Boney Kapoor opened up on losing a significant amount of weight in his latest Instagram post and credited his late wife and actor Sridevi as his inspiration

Boney Kapoor Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Boney Kapoor opens up on his dramatic weight loss of 14 kg: ‘I am looking better’ x 00:00

Boney Kapoor is on a transformative journey, putting his health and a little bit of fashion on the forefront. The film producer opened up on losing a significant amount of weight in his latest Instagram post and credited his late wife and actor Sridevi as his inspiration. Standing in front of an art piece done by her, Boney posed wearing a t-shirt and sunglasses.

He wrote, “Hair is getting thicker, I am looking better, lost 14 kgs 8 more to go my inspiration is my Jaan, her art is behind me, her thoughts are always with me, she remains with me all the time.”

Earlier this month, on Sridevi's birth anniversary, Boney shared a heartfelt post.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Although Sridevi passed away in 2018, the phenomenal actor continues to live on in our hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

As a producer, he bankrolled Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which the actor essayed the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, Boney had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of ‘Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

