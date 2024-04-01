'Sridevi lit fire to her mother's pyre': Boney Kapoor recalls late wife doing unusual things

Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi was the one who brought him closer to spirituality. She breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai.

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ with Ajay Devgn, sat down for a candid chat during which he recalled certain unusual things done by his late wife and actor Sridevi. In an interview with Zoom, Boney revealed that she was the one who brought him closer to spirituality.

"Sridevi was more religious than I was. I started believing more in it because of her,” said Boney. For those unversed, Sridevi frequently visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple, a tradition carried forward by her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor.

He further recalled, "Sridevi did unusual roles and unusual things. She lit the fire on the pyre when her mother passed away." The ritual is generally done by men.

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, Boney had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of ‘Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

