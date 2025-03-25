The controversy arose after Kamra allegedly made critical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up special. Following this, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Mumbai venue where the stand-up comedian had performed

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been summoned by the Khar Police to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on Tuesday, ANI reports. However, Mumbai Police have stated that Kamra is currently not in the city.

According to ANI, the MIDC Police had previously registered an FIR against Kamra over remarks made during a stand-up comedy performance. The case was later transferred to Khar Police for further investigation.

The controversy arose after Kamra allegedly made critical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up special. Following this, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Mumbai venue where Kamra had performed, ANI reports.

In response to the incident, Kamra issued a statement via his official social media handle, declaring that he would not apologise for his act. The comedian defended the entertainment venue where his show was held, asserting that it should not be held responsible for his comedic content.

“An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served,” Kamra’s statement read, according to ANI.

Kamra further stated that he is willing to cooperate with the police and legal authorities regarding any lawful action taken against him. However, he also questioned whether the law would be applied equally to those who resorted to vandalism in response to his remarks.

“I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that’s in need of speedy demolition,” Kamra’s statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)