Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pratik Gandhi I am told you have done well but on OTT

Pratik Gandhi: ‘I am told, you have done well, but on OTT’

Updated on: 24 March,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Ready with two biopics, Gandhi and Phule, Pratik Gandhi on how he is often rejected by producers for big-screen offerings despite having delivered successes

Pratik Gandhi: ‘I am told, you have done well, but on OTT’

Pratik Gandhi. Pics/X, Instagram

Listen to this article
Pratik Gandhi: ‘I am told, you have done well, but on OTT’
x
00:00

Stepping into the shoes of a revolutionary for a biopic can be exhilarating as well as daunting. For Pratik Gandhi, it’s doubly so, as he will be seen essaying two leaders—Mahatma Gandhi in Hansal Mehta’s web series, Gandhi, and Jyotirao Phule in Ananth Mahadevan’s Phule—soon. As he offers a retelling of Gandhi leading India’s freedom fight against the British, and Phule’s anti-caste movement, Pratik highlights that the two social leaders had a similar starting point. “The one thing common between them is that before they did what they did, they were like us. My journey to create these two characters starts when they weren’t Mahatmas. So, I have explored them as humans, with their passion, zest, and that fire from within,” shares the actor.


(From left) Mahatma Phule, and Mahatma Gandhi
(From left) Mahatma Phule, and Mahatma Gandhi


Besides the two releases, the year ahead looks creatively exciting for Pratik, who has three films and a new play in the pipeline. Since breaking out in Hindi entertainment with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), he has steadily become among the most talented and reliable actors of the current crop. But the actor reveals that even today, he faces rejections. “When discussing their next theatrical film, the [makers] tell me, ‘We need an actor who can get the audience to the theatres. You have done very well, but on OTT.’ So, the onus is on me to prove myself in yet another medium,” he says. This comes even after he delivered a theatrical hit in Madgaon Express last year. “But the fact that I have to mention my success says a lot. If I have to blow my own trumpet, what sense does it make?”


It could make one bitter, but not Pratik. The actor admits that years of rejection, before he found success, have prepared him for such curveballs. He reflects, “If success had come in the first attempt itself, it might have been difficult to be realistic. But rejections have prepared me for fame and handling success. They have also prepared me to stay away from negativity and think differently, where I take the onus of everything. [I think that] I haven’t given the other person enough reasons to cast me. So, I want to excel to a level that even without any leverage, people would want to work with me.”

The Mahatmas and me

While Mahatma Gandhi led India’s freedom fight against the British, Jyotirao Phule fought the rampant casteism in India. Despite their different causes, Pratik Gandhi notes that both leaders, in their own way, believed in the philosophy of non-violence. “Gandhi’s circumstances and motives were incidental. Phule was victimised because of casteism and took a stand through education. He believed that people could only fight with education. So, in a way, he, [like Gandhi], promoted ahimsa; he might not have called it that,” he states.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pratik Gandhi mahatma gandhi hansal mehta anant mahadevan bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK