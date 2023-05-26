'The Little Mermaid' movie review: A serviceable live-action remake of the Disney Classic

This film stays true to 1989 original in most ways that matter while going post-modern in terms of inclusivity. There’s deeper character development here but the Faustian bargain for true love feels a little old-fashioned and rather out of place given the modern trappings

Film: The Little Mermaid

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy

Director: Rob Marshall

Rating: 3/5

Runtime: 135 min

This live-action version of the Disney classic may not be the best yet from the Disney stable but it does the job of entertaining with winsome craftiness. Disney’s live-action remakes of their animated classics have almost always fallen short of endearment except for a couple of films like Pete’s Dragon (by David Lowery) and Cinderella (by Kenneth Branagh). So expectations were not very high, going in.

Ariel’s(Halle Bailey) story of restlessness and defiance, straining at the ties that bind her to the water, as the youngest of King Triton’s (Javier Bardem) seven daughters, is one that most teens will identify with. She is eager to learn about the world above and though forbidden to interact with humans, inquisitive and defiant, she makes a deal with her wicked aunt Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to give her a chance to fall in love with Prince charming, Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). But that magic puts her life as a mermaid and her father’s crown in jeopardy.

This film stays true to 1989 original in most ways that matter while going post-modern in terms of inclusivity. There’s deeper character development here but the Faustian bargain for true love feels a little old-fashioned and rather out of place given the modern trappings. The girl chosen to play Ariel is colored and therefore hearkens to a more acceptable representation. She also has an extraordinary voice and huge eyes that draw you in. David Magee’s script makes it about the two leads finding a way to break out of the protective shackles of their parents.

Jonah Hauer-King’s “I Want” song is a surprise, heralding him as a Prince with more than just a charming face. The classic Howard Ashman and Alan Menken tunes continue to be the pivotal attraction in this musical that has Halle Bailey’s mellifluous voice fronting it. Daveed Diggs who voices Sebastian renders “Under the Sea,” in super catchy form and Bailey’s “Part of Your World,” has the power to stir up your emotions while “For the First Time” establishes her as a voice to be reckoned with. The Beyoncé prodigy and part of the Grammy-winning duo Chloe x Halle, Bailey lends Ariel bite enough to be on the right side of sweet and spicy.

Rob Marhsall’s version of Ariel is not just a pretty face, she is a representative of the modern teen. And Bailey fits that bill comfortably. She shines bright as the mermaid under the sea and is radiant as the young woman who saved the Prince’s life, searching for a connection with goodness, among human folk.

This film works as a musical because the songs and choreography have a distinctive appeal. The visual effects/CGI though leave a lot to be desired. Even though many of the sequences are underwater, the visuals don’t exactly make you feel that way. They are sometimes flat and lose out on making it look real. The comic characters: Sebastian the crab (Daveed Diggs), Flounder the fish (Jacob Tremblay), and Scuttle the seabird (Awkwafina) are funny but they don’t come across as cute and cuddly as their cartoon predecessors did. The lush tropical island backdrop and the underwater creatures look very inviting though. Despite its weaknesses, this film is a pleasant enough escape.