Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ announces new cast members for season two

Seven new actors join the existing cast of the global series in recurring roles for the series’s forthcoming second season, currently in production in the UK

Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has announced seven new recurring cast members for the forthcoming second season, currently in production in the UK. The cast members are: Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. The role of Orc leader “Adar” has been recast for season two, and will be played by Sam Hazeldine.


Speaking about it, Vernon Sanders - Head of Global Television (Amazon Studios), said, “Since its premiere, ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth”.


He added, “To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two”.

