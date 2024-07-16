Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk doesn’t regret losing out on a role in The Office adaptation to Carell

Steve Carell and Bob Odenkirk

Listen to this article ‘Steve is better’ x 00:00

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has no regrets about losing Michael Scott’s role in the American version of The Office to Steve Carell as he believes the actor was a better fit.

Actors like Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Paul Giamatti had turned down the role of Michael Scott, the kind but incompetent boss at the Pennsylvania branch of Dunder Mifflin, a paper company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odenkirk later went on to appear in an episode of the show, reported IndieWire, quoting from his appearance on the Office Ladies podcast, hosted by former The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

“I am, in a strange way, a very earnest person for a person in comedy. I am oddly earnest. It’s one of the reasons I think Steve Carell is better, you know—is the one who got the role,” he said.

Odenkirk, best known for his role in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has also done comedy shows such as Mr Show with Bob and David, and believes he is better suited to dramatic projects.

“There were other parts that I think I was up for that Steve got, and it’s because he’s better at being genuinely fun. I think I bring with me a little bit too much earnest seriousness, and it’s just kinda there. And there’s nothing I can do about it except play other roles where it’s helpful to have that. You just don’t believe me as a purely light character. You are just looking for the darkness, and that’s actually great in drama. That’s a plus. But in comedy, it’s not a plus.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever