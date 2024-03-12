Breaking News
Bob Odenkirk starrer Better Call Saul to premiere in Hindi from April 1
Bob Odenkirk-starrer 'Better Call Saul' to premiere in Hindi from April 1

Updated on: 12 March,2024 10:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Better Call Saul has received 53 Emmy Award nominations, with Bob receiving six nominations for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series'. After six seasons, the series concluded in August 2022

The prequel of American crime drama series 'Breaking Bad' -- 'Better Call Saul', is set to premiere in Hindi on Indian television from April 1.


Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, 'Better Call Saul', which is set in the early-to-mid-2000s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delves into the evolution of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a struggling lawyer, into the shrewd and morally complex attorney Saul Goodman.


Set within the same universe as 'Breaking Bad', the show offers a deep dive into Jimmy's journey, his encounters with ethical dilemmas, and his eventual embrace of his alter ego.


The show also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tony Dalton in pivotal roles.

The show has received 53 Emmy Award nominations, with Bob receiving six nominations for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series'. After six seasons, the series concluded in August 2022.

Zee Cafe had released the Hindi-dubbed version of the groundbreaking series 'Breaking Bad' in August 2023.

'Better Call Saul' will premiere from April 1 at 10 p.m. on Zee Cafe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

