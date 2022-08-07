The Playlist: If there’s one thing to listen to this week, make it this

The 16-track club mix needs to be heard a few times for you to get on a bandwagon. Cue the disco music, and let’s go be a boss b***h. Here are three songs you need to listen to

Beyoncee

Church girl: The staunch Catholics are going to have a problem with this, but maybe, we can still dance. “Bad girl acting naughty, church girl ain’t hurt anyone”. No, she didn’t.

Virgo’s groove: Oh, put on your dancing shoes and get on the dance floor. Happy, trippy, disco ball-dreamy, this song will have you playing it on loop.

I wanna house you: I am gonna spouse you, and make you touch a ring”. Laugh out loud, and then dance, dance, dance. This one is a tribute to Donna Summer’s I feel love, and that’s a delight.