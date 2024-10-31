Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > The Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev gets engaged to Shaun White

The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev gets engaged to Shaun White

Updated on: 01 November,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

She recalls going into shock and staring at her boyfriend when he asked her to marry him. After the proposal, the couple celebrated with friends over champagne and caviar

Shaun White with Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev of The Vampire Diaries fame took to social media to announce her engagement. The Olympic snowboarder, Shaun White, dropped down on one knee to propose. Sources claim that White gave Dobrev a five-carat diamond ring. 


The actor uploaded pictures from the proposal and captioned the pictures, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.” She recalls going into shock and staring at her boyfriend when he asked her to marry him. After the proposal, the couple celebrated with friends over champagne and caviar.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.


