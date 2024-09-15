The cult show, which went on to have its own spinoffs, 'The Originals' and 'Legacies', holds a strong fan base. This isn’t the first time discussions about a reboot have surfaced.

In Pic: The Vampire Diaries' poster

Return of Damon & Stefan possible? Here's what we know about 'The Vampire Diaries' reboot

Hello, Brother! Every time a 'Vampire Diaries' fan hears these words, all we can think of is a handsome guy standing at our door. Okay, you crazy people, yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Damon Salvatore! And yes, now we’re thinking about Elena Gilbert, Stefan Salvatore, Bonnie Bennett, Caroline Forbes—the list goes on. It’s been 15 years since 'The Vampire Diaries' first premiered. It was a time when stories about vampires were at their peak, and people were loving the concept more than anything else. Now, 15 years later, the show still holds its audience. While loyal fans keep rewatching it, the new audience has it on their binge list. But can this lead to a reboot of 'The Vampire Diaries'? Sadly, no, but it doesn’t mean that the franchise won’t continue.

'The Vampire Diaries' universe to stay alive

The cult show, which went on to have its own spinoffs, 'The Originals' and 'Legacies', holds a strong fan base. This isn’t the first time discussions about a reboot have surfaced. There have been times when people have talked about the idea. The series remains popular on streaming platforms, and questions about more stories in that universe come up from time to time. Even the co-creator of the series, Julie Plec, has shared that she’s thought about the idea of keeping 'The Vampire Diaries' universe alive but wishes to explore different directions rather than a simple reboot.

Nina Dobrez thinks it is too early for 'The Vampire Diaries' reboot

Nina Dobrez, who played Elena Gilbert, feels it’s too early for a reboot. However, considering she shares a close bond with the cast, she would be happy to reunite with them. Nina once shared, as per 'ComicBook', "Oh, my goodness, I think it's way too soon to be talking about a reboot because it didn’t even end that long ago. But I’m very close with Paul [Wesley] and Kayla [Ewell] and Candice [Accola] and Kat [Graham], and the list goes on because it was such a big part of our lives for so many years. So, it's hard not to stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can."

Paul Wesley believes his time as Stefan is done

Paul Wesley, who made us fall in love with his character, Stefan Salvatore, has simply rejected the idea of reliving the character. For him, his time as Stefan is done. Wesley shared in 2023, "Eight years is a long time, and I’m so glad to put that to rest. Eight seasons. Because the show ran for such a long time, in order for it to not become monotonous, every season, he sort of had a different arc. At one point, he was pure evil, and he started out as the good guy, and then he ended as the good guy. But I liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh."

Risk in having 'The Vampire Diaries' reboot

With the original cast not ready to return, having a reboot could be a risk. For many, 'The Vampire Diaries' (or its spinoff 'The Originals') is more about seeing their favourite actors playing these particular roles. It would be nearly impossible for fans to accept anyone but Ian Somerhalder and Joseph Morgan as Damon Salvatore and Klaus Mikaelson. Additionally, rebooting the show would be difficult considering how all the storylines ended, with characters achieving peace and Klaus' ultimate sacrifice. A redo might be tough to pull off.

The challenge of change in the TV landscape

Another strong reason why 'The Vampire Diaries' might not get a reboot is the changing TV landscape. Times have changed, and so has the audience. From the beginning, the platform and channel that aired 'The Vampire Diaries' no longer exists in its original form. Nexstar acquired The CW in 2022, and since then, there’s been a major shift in the channel's content. What used to be a hub for youth-friendly shows has turned into an unscripted programming and sports channel. This shift in content also led to 'Legacies', one of 'The Vampire Diaries' spinoffs, going off the air.

This means if 'The Vampire Diaries' creators are considering a reboot, they would need to find a new streaming platform to pick it up. Another challenge is the format. Back then, long-running series were popular, but now there’s a shift toward shorter seasons. The question is: Will the show still stand a chance if the original cast doesn’t return? Especially considering that many established series are struggling with viewership.

All said and done, even though a 'Vampire Diaries' reboot seems unlikely, that doesn’t mean the story is over. Plec mentioned in 2022 that she had plans for another instalment in 'The Vampire Diaries' universe, with more ideas to explore.

In India, 'The Vampire Diaries' is streaming on both Amazon Prime and Netflix.