‘There is no one bigger than Aquaman’, says Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa assures that his superhero character will remain a part of the new DC Universe

Jason Momoa in Aquaman

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is confident Aquaman will feature in the revamped DC Universe. The actor, 43, is reprising his role as the superhero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The actor doesn’t think it will be his final outing despite James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the helm of DC Studios as they lead the DCU into a new era, with the character not included in the first round of new titles announced in January.

He told in a magazine interview, “I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It is on, bro, there is no one bigger than Aquaman. But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It is fun. I enjoy doing comedy. There is some funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I adore him. We had a great time working together.

It is like we are brothers. There are a lot of cool stuff happening in this one,” he added.

Earlier this year, Momoa confirmed he had met Gunn and Safran after they took over the studios late last year, while there have been rumours he could ditch

Aquaman in favour of playing a different superhero called Lobo.

