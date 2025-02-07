Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Angelina Jolies kids are not interested in joining Hollywood

Angelina Jolie's kids are 'not interested' in joining Hollywood

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

"Yes, they've been on set with me," Jolie continued, adding, "And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen"

Angelina Jolie's kids are 'not interested' in joining Hollywood

Angelina Jolie. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Angelina Jolie's kids are 'not interested' in joining Hollywood
x
00:00

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has created a place for herself in the hearts of the audience with her acting skills. However, she shared that her kids have no affinity with cinema.


During a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, she said, "No. I don't know, that's not my doing," Jolie, adding, "I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of, it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be... They're not interested," reported People.


"They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it," she added. "I think in a very healthy way they don't ... It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really,"as per the outlet.


However, she also shared that it didn't mean her children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61 haven't connected with the art of film in their own ways.

"Yes, they've been on set with me," Jolie continued, adding, "And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen."

Two of her sons, Maddox and Pax, did some assistant director work behind the screens of Maria.

"It's good to start them in working," she said. "You've got to run around and do anything for everybody. And so they've been doing that in a few films. And then Pax was doing some of the photography work," according to People.

Jolie said that as a mother she wants to give "space" to her children to figure out what they want to do with their lives.

"And I think for my children ... I hope I'm giving them space to figure out who they actually are and something that they want to live for that's authentic to them so it holds in their life," she said, reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

angelina jolie hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK