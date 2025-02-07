"Yes, they've been on set with me," Jolie continued, adding, "And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen"

Angelina Jolie. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has created a place for herself in the hearts of the audience with her acting skills. However, she shared that her kids have no affinity with cinema.

During a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, she said, "No. I don't know, that's not my doing," Jolie, adding, "I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of, it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be... They're not interested," reported People.

"They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it," she added. "I think in a very healthy way they don't ... It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really,"as per the outlet.

However, she also shared that it didn't mean her children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61 haven't connected with the art of film in their own ways.

"Yes, they've been on set with me," Jolie continued, adding, "And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen."

Two of her sons, Maddox and Pax, did some assistant director work behind the screens of Maria.

"It's good to start them in working," she said. "You've got to run around and do anything for everybody. And so they've been doing that in a few films. And then Pax was doing some of the photography work," according to People.

Jolie said that as a mother she wants to give "space" to her children to figure out what they want to do with their lives.

"And I think for my children ... I hope I'm giving them space to figure out who they actually are and something that they want to live for that's authentic to them so it holds in their life," she said, reported People.

