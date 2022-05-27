Breaking News
THIS is how BTS leader Namjoon aka RM reacted on being invited to meet President Joe Biden at the White House

Updated on: 27 May,2022 04:40 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

RM thanked fans for their support

BTS leader Namjoon aka RM has shared his thoughts about the group's upcoming meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Weverse. RM along with group members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will meet the President to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes on Tuesday, May 31. On Weverse, Namjoon credited their upcoming meet to the BTS Army. 

He wrote, "I found that everything good happens in my life. I'll be back safely. The last time I travelled to America and I saw the White House from afar but now I get to go in. I know everything you guys are saying, I'm listening and watching it, so I want to tell you please not to worry. I'll be back safely and see you again in June with a smile. PS. I'm on my way to meet Jiminie. It’s because of all of you that we are able to go, so this is also yours. Please support us a lot"




J-Hope replied to the post saying, "I saw Jin. Let’s go and come back well."


