Reports suggest that Timothee Chalamet is planning to go down on one knee in France and pop the question to Kylie Jenner with an expensive ring that features 150 diamonds

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Timothee Chalamet to propose to Kylie Jenner with Rs 2.6 crore engagement ring in France: Report x 00:00

After turning heads with their PDA at the 2025 Oscars, star couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are planning to take their relationship up a notch with an engagement. Reports suggest that the Dune actor is planning to go down on one knee in France and pop the question to the makeup mogul with an expensive ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothee selects a ring with 150 diamonds

According to a report by The US Sun, “Timothee spent an impressive USD 300,000 (Rs 2.6 crore) on an engagement ring designed in the French capital, featuring a stunning 150 diamonds.” The actor has been working on his proposal plans for a couple of months.

A friend of Timothee told the publication, "I have never seen him so happy. He has been telling us for a while now how deeply in love he is."

"The ring, made by the Parisian designer, is incredibly special and will take six weeks to complete. He’s ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie,” the friend added.

Timothee and Kylie’s romance during a tennis match

Last week, Kylie and Timothee stepped out at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open in Indian Wells, California on Sunday. Kylie rocked a red printed crop top look with black shades and Timothee sported a casual striped button-down shirt.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, & Timothée Chalamet at Indian Wells.



Starry night. ⭐️



pic.twitter.com/Eli3YxawBz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 10, 2025

They were photographed grinning while watching the match, and the makeup mogul even reached over to tuck her hand into her man’s shirt. The duo also held hands and Chalamet showed his enthusiasm for the match, cheering in the stands as they watched French player Ugo Humbert take on Holger Rune from Denmark.

Timothee and Kylie’s relationship

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023, but have mostly kept their relationship private, choosing not to speak about it on Jenner’s family’s reality show, ‘The Kardashians’.

Earlier, Kylie was in an on-and-off relationship with Travis Scott since they began dating in 2017. They share two kids - daughter Stormi and son Aire. Timothee had a couple of relationships in the past as well. He was romantically linked to Lourdes Leon and Eiza Gonzalez. He also dated Lily-Rose Depp--the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis--from 2018 to 2020.