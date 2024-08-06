Leonardo DiCaprio got stung by a jellyfish in the Mediterranean Sea when the couple went for a swim. Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti have been vacationing in Italy

In Pic: Leonardo Dicaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and his 26-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are going strong. The couple never misses a chance to enjoy some quality time together. The couple, who have been vacationing in Italy, apparently had an 'uninvited' guest. As per reports, DiCaprio got stung by a jellyfish in the Mediterranean Sea when the couple went for a swim.

Reports in People stated that during their time on a luxurious Italian yacht in Sardinia, they were visited by their 'uninvited guest,' and the people and photographers present there claimed that the actor was stung by a jellyfish on the back of his right thigh. When the star tried to locate the wound, his lady love helped him by tending to it.

Minutes after the incident, the duo got clicked. Leonardo looked awkward as he stood with a little smile on his face. The actor was standing in black swimming shorts and covered his bare-chested upper body with a blue towel, while Vittoria stood near him, slaying in a black bikini. The right side of Leonardo's shorts was folded up due to the injury.

DiCaprio's close friend Tobey Maguire was also in Sardinia, where he was seen displaying affection with Babette Strijbos. Maguire and DiCaprio had previously stopped by Portofino on their vacation, where Maguire was seen jet skiing with Ceretti as his passenger, both wearing life vests.

DiCaprio, who began his career as a child artist in television commercials, belongs to the rare breed of actors who have aged on celluloid. He has won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

His acclaimed works include 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape,' 'Titanic,' 'Blood Diamond,' 'The Departed,' 'Inception,' 'Django Unchained,' 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' and 'The Revenant.' Recently, DiCaprio starred in the Western crime drama 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' directed by Martin Scorsese. The actor and director have frequently collaborated on films such as 'Shutter Island,' 'The Departed,' 'The Aviator,' 'Gangs of New York,' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street.' DiCaprio’s next film, 'The Battle of Baktan Cross,' is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 8, 2025.