Scorsese and DiCaprio have been working together since 2002, with their last collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) earning 10 nominations at the 96th Academy Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Martin Scorsese

Listen to this article Leo to be Scorsese’s Sinatra x 00:00

Martin Scorsese is reportedly planning to revive his previously stalled Frank Sinatra biopic with frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio as the legendary American actor-singer. This news comes about 14 years after the Oscar-winning director, 81, first tried to get a film about Sinatra’s life in 2009, with backing from Universal Studios and DiCaprio in the frame.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have been working together since 2002, with their last collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) earning 10 nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra

Interestingly, Jennifer Lawrence is also rumoured to be attached to the film, portraying Sinatra’s second wife, Ava Gardner. Both DiCaprio and Lawrence have previously worked together on Netflix’s 2021 sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up.



An international publication reported that Scorsese plans to shoot two films back-to-back, the first about Jesus and the second about Sinatra. However, the iconic actor-singer’s daughter, Tina Sinatra, who controls her father’s estate, has not given yer nod to the filmmaker. Nonetheless, that has not stopped the 81-year-old director from attaching huge names to the production.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever