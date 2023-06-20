Tom Cruise, at the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premiere in Rome, referred to the ongoing battle against Oppenheimer for IMAX screens in North America

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is releasing on July 12

Tom Cruise is reportedly angry that his latest film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will only be playing on IMAX screens in North America for one week before Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer takes over for its first three weeks in theatres. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will arrive in theatres on July 12, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie on July 17 this year. This sets the stage for a massive summer box office battle when both films arrive in July.

Cruise spoke about his fight for bigger theatres at the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome. The actor also spoke about how lucky he feels to be able to entertain so many people worldwide with his films, reported Variety.

"My goal as a child, since I was little, was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture. Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theatres and that kind of experience for everyone," he said in an impassioned speech from Rome’s Spanish Steps.

Talking about the Mission: Impossible and Oppenheimer conflict, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond has said that he would want Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One to return to IMAX after Oppenheimer. However, Cruise clearly would prefer the newest Mission: Impossible to stay on IMAX screens for much longer to guarantee the film is a box office success.

The red carpet premiere for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One took place in Rome on Monday and the first reactions are quite positive for Tom Cruise. The seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise sees Cruise join forces with Hayley Atwell – who plays a mysterious and “destructive” new character named Grace – to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity.

Members of the press who have seen the film shared their reactions on Twitter following the Rome gala. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff tweeted, “Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis called Dead Reckoning “an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next,” he added.