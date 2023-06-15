Ace Indian choreographer Shiamak Davar took to his Instagram handle to recall the time he worked with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Shiamak Davar. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Throwback Thursday: When Shiamak Davar worked with Hollywood star Tom Cruise x 00:00

Ace Indian choreographer Shiamak Davar took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a picture with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. Sharing pictures from his time meeting the Hollywood superstar, Davar recalled working with and shared his excitement to watch Tom Cruise in his new film.

"Working with Tom (Cruise) was a special delight. His work ethic is spectacular and it was a true honour. To choreograph one of the biggest film franchises and to represent Indian choreography on a global level has been an honour. I wish him all the best for Dead Reckoning Part One," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiamak and Tom Cruise's friendship goes long back. The two met during a 3-day shoot on the sets of the 2011 spy thriller, 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol' in Dubai.

Shiamak has been said to have choreographed one of the most uplifting dance fragments of the film i.e. opulent party scene. The party scene starred Tom Cruise, Paula Patton, and Anil Kapoor wherein the dance guru fused the particular scene with his one-of-a-kind Indo-contemporary dance and Hollywood's serene filmmaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiamak Davar (@shiamakofficial)

Shiamak is known for choreographing some of the best tracks in Bollywood. In 1997, he also won the National Award for Best Choreography for his work in Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. He has choreographed for films like 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Taal', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'Dhoom 2' and many more.

Recently, a video of Shiamak along with another choreographer and Shah Rukh Khan dancing to 'Le Gayi' from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. The video was shot during the rehearsals for NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center) opening night. The video went viral as it took people down the memory lane.

Eaarlier this year, Shiamak broke the internet with a throwback picture of him posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The picture was clicked during the dance rehearsals for a Filmfare award. "It’s truly amazing to know the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk convinced me to do "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," for which I’m truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with "Pathaan." And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence.

Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours," he wrote sharing the photo.