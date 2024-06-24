Tom Cruise's daughter Suri drops 'Cruise' from her last name as she graduates

Suri has officially graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and has dropped 'Cruise' from her surname

Tom Cruise's 18-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, has dropped 'Cruise' from her name. It has been reported that she now goes by Suri Noelle. This comes just a few days after Brad Pitt's daughters, Shiloh and Vivienne, dropped 'Pitt' from their last names.

Suri has officially graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Suri has been estranged from Tom for years following the actor's divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012.

Katie Holmes was seen with her date last week, attending the school prom, while Mission: Impossible actor made headlines for missing his daughter Suri's graduation ceremony. He was spotted at Taylor Swift's concert the same night. Recently, Brad Pitt's daughters did the same thing.

About Brad Pitt’s case

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the eldest biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has moved to court to remove Pitt from her surname. Shiloh filed the paperwork on the day she turned 18.

This report has sparked speculations about the strained relationship between Shiloh and her father, Brad Pitt. She is not the only child who has shown the desire to drop Pitt from their surname. Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter, Zahara, turned her back on her adopted father, Brad Pitt, by dropping Pitt from her last name. Following in the steps of her elder sister, 15-year-old Vivienne has also dropped Pitt from her last name and sided with her mother in the ongoing family row.

Despite this decision by his kids, Brad Pitt has reportedly been maintaining a good relationship with his children. According to a source in InTouch, Pitt has been meeting his kids regularly and making efforts to rebuild their relationship.

About Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were married for five years before the breakdown of their relationship. It was reported in 2015 that the couple, who announced their divorce in 2012, reportedly have no communication with each other—not even about their eight-year-old daughter, Suri. Sources close to Cruise and Holmes say they do not communicate at all. There are no direct co-parenting discussions, and everything regarding Suri is handled through intermediaries.