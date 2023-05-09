Breaking News
Tom Cruise seen with Vin Diesel, Ludacris at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Updated on: 09 May,2023 12:48 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

On Sunday, GQ Sports shared a clip of the 'Risky Business' actor attempting to change tyres with the Mercedes team

Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel. Pics/AFP

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was seen with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at a prominent sports event.


The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor attended the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix, and was spotted posing for a picture together with the 'Fast X' stars, reports aceshowbiz.com.




Sharing Tom's photo were Vin and Ludacris on their individual Instagram accounts.


In both posts, the 60-year-old Hollywood star was all smiles while standing in between the actors playing Dominic "Dom" Toretto and Tej Parker in the "Fast and Furious" film series.

In the caption of his post, Vin made a reference to Tom's "Top Gun" character Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell and his 'Fast and Furious' character as he noted, "Maverick meets Toretto"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Meanwhile, Ludacris simply wrote in his, "The Winners Circle." He added a red circle emoji at the end.

Aside from posing with Vin and Ludacris, Tom has got the honour to be a part of Lewis Hamilton's pit crew.

On Sunday, GQ Sports shared a clip of the "Risky Business" actor attempting to change tyres with the Mercedes team. "The Mercedes pit crew ft @TomCruise #MiamiGP," it shared.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

