Tom Cruise shares the BTS of him performing a deadly stunt for his highly anticipated release Mission: Impossible 7, Part One

Tom Cruise, the lead actor in the Hollywood franchise, provided fans with a thrilling behind-the-scenes clip just weeks before the highly anticipated release of Mission: Impossible 7, Part One.

The video shows Cruise performing a daring action by riding his motorbike off a cliff. In the clip, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie debate the act, recognising its extreme hazard.

Cruise shouts at one point, "What am I doing, this is a terrible idea," but quickly changes his tune, saying, "When do we start?"

The footage then cuts to the heart-stopping moment when Cruise performs the risky stunt, riding his motorbike off the precipice. The video ends with the director and actor rethinking their decision and yelling, "Why are we doing this? This is a bad idea."

The 60-year-old actor stated on Twitter while sharing the video, "Why are we doing this? Because it is Mission: Impossible."

The latest Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, has its trailer release in May, showing Cruise reprising his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Hunt is shown in the trailer engaging in a knife fight on a moving train that eventually crashes into the sea. The film promises a rapid tour of the world for the fearless super-agent, from woods to deserts.

Along with Cruise, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes both old and fresh names. Among the talented actors in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One are Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, and Shea Whigham. With such a stellar cast, the picture promises an outstanding cinematic experience.

Dead Reckoning Part One was produced by Paramount Pictures, TC Productions, and Skydance. Christopher McQuarrie serves as the film's director, producer, and writer.



Fans should mark their calendars because the highly anticipated blockbuster film is due to hit the big screen on July 12, 2023, bringing non-stop action and jaw-dropping stunts that only the Mission: Impossible franchise can give.